ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gentleman Mac: Jones Weighs In On Atmosphere for Patriots-Bills on Monday Night

By Mike D'Abate
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sas0y_0dBbG0Fr00

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is no stranger to heated rivalries on the gridiron. Having played his collegiate football for the Alabama Crimson Tide, the 23-year-old is well-versed in wearing the uniform of a team that is often considered the most egregious of villains.

Still, as the old saying goes, Mac, ‘ain’t seen nothin’ yet.’

On Monday night, Jones will take the field at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York for the first time in a Patriots jersey as his 8-4 squad gets set for battle with their bitter division rivals, the Buffalo Bills.

Though the Patriots enter this matchup with an 8-4 record, winners of six-straight, the 7-4 defensive AFC Champions provide perhaps the toughest test for the Pats this season, to date. Buffalo is among the NFL’s best teams in all three phases of the game. The Bills are well-coached and possess the type of battle-tested experience that will greatly assist them in both late-season and playoff contests.

If preparing for this pivotal road matchup with Buffalo was not daunting enough, add the potential impact of their raucous fan base, known as the Bills Mafia.

Known for their passion and staunch support of their home team, the Bills’ fan base is among the most dedicated and loyal in all of professional sports. In addition to ensuring a loud, animated atmosphere within the confines of Highmark Stadium throughout the game, the ‘Bills Mafia’ is just as infamously known for their occasionally debaucherous pre-game rituals. As a result, visiting teams may consider the term ‘hostile environment’ to be a bit of an understatement when it comes to playing in Orchard Park, New York.

While Jones will be treated with…how shall we say…less-than gracious hospitality on Monday night, the Pats young quarterback is not about to add any bulletin board material that might make Bills’ fans in attendance even more venomous.

“They bring a lot of energy, and they have a great fanbase,” Jones said on Wednesday when asked about the infamous Bills Mafia. “They love football. It’s two great franchises going against each other. A lot of football history. This game coming up…like I said, both teams are going to be excited, and there’s going to be energy, so we’ve just got to be ready to go.”

Though Jones’ eloquence is highly unlikely to gain him any marks of merit from the Buffalo faithful, it does send a clear indication that Jones intends to enter the Patriots-Bills rivalry via the high road.

So what is Mac Jones most eagerly anticipating heading into Monday’s Week Thirteen battle with the Bills?

In true gentleman’s fashion, he would not mention the smashing of tables or the tossing of adult-the edge items onto the field of play. Rather, he is most looking forward to the action on the field.

“I think people who love football want to get a chance to play in games like these,” Jones said with a smile. “I know all the guys on both teams want to play in games like this. It’ll be a great experience. I know they have a bunch of great fans, and it’s football, so you’ve just got to go out there and play the game that we’ve all played since we were little kids.”

The Patriots and Bills are set for an 8:20pm kickoff on Monday night, December 6, from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

As Michael Buffer would say: “Let’s get ready to rumble.”

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Julian Edelman perfect for Mac Jones, New England Patriots offense

How much better would this New England Patriots offense be if they had a healthy Julian Edelman in the mix. With the efficiency of Mac Jones in the short passing game, a player like Edelman would feast in the middle of the field. That quickness and tenacity that made the retired 34-year-old Patriots legend the clutch player he was would only make the rookie quarterback that much better.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To “Dirty” Play By Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked Monday morning about the “dirty play” allegation against his starting quarterback, Mac Jones. During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers, Jones was accused of intentionally twisting the ankle of an opposing player. Panthers defensive end Brian Burns had his ankle...
NFL
PatriotMaven

Belichick: ‘Good Win For Us’ and More Following Patriots Victory Over Browns

The New England Patriots might just be the hottest team in the AFC. Quarterback Mac Jones went 19 of 23 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow rookie, Rhamondre Stevenson, rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots were sold against the run, as well as the pass. Safety Kyle Dugger also intercepted Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield, as New England put forth a dominant performance on both sides of the ball, beating the Browns 45-7 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
ClutchPoints

Packers star Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest on Mac Jones’ 3-pass game for Patriots

It looks like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not a big fan of Mac Jones and the New England Patriots’ strategy during Monday Night Football. To recall, the Patriots attempted just three passes in the game against the Buffalo Bills and complete two for 19 yards. They relied heavily on their ground game in a bid to avoid any trouble brought by the bad weather condition during the contest.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots vs. Browns: Three to Watch on Offense Against Cleveland

The New England Patriots will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While Cleveland is primarily known for its stifling defense, they also possess a more-than-capable offense, with the ability of beating teams in various ways. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Browns’ weaknesses.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Gentleman#Gridiron Football#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Afc Champions#The Bills Mafia#Bills Mafia#Pats
PatriotMaven

Patriots Power Rankings Roundup Heading Into Week Eleven

As the New England Patriots attempt to build on their Week Ten victory over the Cleveland Browns, a great deal of self-evaluation will be made as the team prepares for this Thursday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. While head coach Bill Belichick and his coaching staff do not place great value on assessments from outside sources, weekly NFL Power Rankings may provide a glimpse into the Pats place in the League’s grand scheme.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Mac of All Trades: Jones’ Heads-Up Approach to the Game Continues to Impress McDaniels

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones continues to enjoy a stellar season in 2021. The Alabama product has been one of the most consistent performers in the NFL at the position. Jones has thrown for 2540 yards with 14 touchdowns, as opposed to eight interceptions. Perhaps most impressive is that Jones has completed 70.2 percent of his passes, ranked second in the league to Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PatriotMaven

Patriot Maven Mailbag, Part II: Jonnu’s Revenge, Mac in the Cold and More

The New England Patriots are once again in sole possession of first place in the AFC East, following a 25-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. As the team prepares to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 28 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, there is still much to be learned about the Pats and their potential push for a spot in the 2021 postseason.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriot Maven Notebook: Mac Frost?? Bye-Bye Bower and More

The New England Patriots have their attention squarely focused on Week Twelve and a matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Currently sitting at 7-4 on the 2021 NFL Season, a win is of utmost importance for the Pats to maintain their momentum in contending for both the top spot in the division, and the conference.
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott’s winning weekend didn’t stop with Patriots

It was a weekend full of “Ws” for Sophie Scott. After the Patriots shut out the Falcons on Thursday, 25-0, the girlfriend of New England’s rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, took a “quick detour” to her alma mater, the University of Alabama. While in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Scott watched her beloved Crimson Tide defeat the Arkansas Razorbacks, 42-35.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots’ Lessons-Learned from Week Twelve Victory Over the Titans

The New England Patriots improved to 8-4 on the 2021 season with an impressive Week Twelve victory over the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for 310 yards with two touchdown passes. Wideout Jakobi Meyers had five catches for 98 yards receiving, while Kendrick Bourne added two touchdowns. Kicker Nick Folk made five of six field goal attempts, all en route to New England’s 36-13 victory over the Titans on Sunday in Foxboro, Massachusetts. For the Pats, it was their sixth-straight victory.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Old Mac Jones tweet goes viral for great reason

Mac Jones grew up in Florida and played college ball at Alabama. The rookie quarterback has openly admitted that he has very little experience with cold weather, and that could become a problem when the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The forecast for Monday...
NFL
PatriotMaven

Sweet Win Music — Patriots Top Titans 36-13 in Week Twelve

The New England Patriots entered Sunday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans at 7-4, needing a win to maintain momentum in their potential climb to the top of the conference. Despite facing a Titans team decimated by injury, the Pats made a statement and, in the process, kept the league on notice.
NFL
PatriotMaven

PatriotMaven

Boston, MA
284
Followers
604
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotMaven is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy