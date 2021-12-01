ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Notre Dame Hold Brian Kelly Back, Or Did He Hold ND Back?

By Bryan Driskell
 6 days ago
Current LSU head coach Brian Kelly spent 12 season in Notre Dame, and from the moment he was hired Kelly talked about the desire to win championships. The longer he went without one the more we heard about how it was Notre Dame that was the problem.

In our latest podcast we discuss if it was in fact Notre Dame that was holding Kelly back, or if it was Kelly's decisions that kept the Irish from taking the final step forward.

During the show we break down the four areas that are perceived to be areas that kept Kelly from getting over the hump, and then break down whether those are legitimate road blocks or not.

The four areas were:

*** Recruiting

*** Coaching hires/mistakes

*** Offense/Keeping up with the times

*** Business like approach that resulted in big game failures

IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Marcus Freeman, 2022 Schedule

My take five focuses on the hiring of Marcus Freeman as the next head football coach at Notre Dame. 1. How quickly before the honeymoon ends for Marcus Freeman? Will it ever end? Can he be demanding? Can he embrace being unpopular with his assistants and players at times in order to get results? These are all the questions that Notre Dame fans need to start considering as the Freeman era begins. We know he can recruit but every other facet of his head coaching at the collegiate level is a mystery. It’s exactly why it’s not a good idea to elevate an assistant with no head coaching experience at Notre Dame. It’s the most demanding, complicated college job in America.
Notre Dame Notebook: Quotes From Marcus Freeman At His Introduction

Irish Breakdown was there for Marcus Freeman’s first press conference at Notre Dame as the head football coach. Here are some of the key quotes. "To Father John and Jack Swarbrick, I am forever grateful for this opportunity to lead this football program. I'm ready. I'm ready for this challenge, and I'm ready to lead this program to the greatest heights. The chance to lead the football program at the University of Notre Dame is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I would never take that for granted. Being this leader of this program, it isn't about one person, and it never will be. Being the leader of this program is about understanding to be successful on this journey, it's going to take others, and we're going to have to do this as a team.
Marcus Freeman Lays Out Philosophy As He Takes The Reins At Notre Dame

For new Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman, it was an emotional day. Freeman and his family, which included his wife Joanna, and his six children, Vinny, Siena, Gino, Nico, Capri and Rocco, walked through the Notre Dame marching band in the Irish Athletic Center to their seats upon his introduction as the head coach. The band was playing the “Victory March.”
Notre Dame Commit Drayk Bowen Named Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana

Notre Dame's future at linebacker looks incredibly bright, and a key reason is 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen, who today was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana. Bowen committed to Notre Dame in November, which was near the end of an outstanding junior season for Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean. Bowen racked up 105 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions for the Fighting 59ers.
College Football Roundup: Championship Week Finalizes The Playoff

We’ve known for awhile that the college football coaching carousel would be wild in the offseason – with multiple top-tier jobs open – but no one ever predicted this. Last Sunday evening, news broke that USC would lure Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma with a massive contract, and things got even wilder on Monday, when Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for “a new challenge” and a new “fay-um-ly” at LSU – even though his team was still alive for a College Football Playoff spot.
Can Notre Dame Be A Championship Program?

One of the common mantras we've seen from national writers, and even some in Notre Dame circles, is that the Fighting Irish have gone as far as they can go. Notre Dame isn't really capable of competing with the "big boys", and it can't be a legit title contender because .... insert excuse here.
Opponent First Glance: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Notre Dame will meet Oklahoma State on New Year’s Day in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. This will be the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Both Notre Dame and Oklahoma State enter the game having just missed the College Football Playoff. The Irish finished fifth in the final rankings while Oklahoma State fell inches short to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game when they were stopped just short of the goal line.
It's Official: Marcus Freeman Is The New Head Coach At Notre Dame

Notre Dame has officially hired Marcus Freeman as its next head football coach. The school sent out an announcement this morning and the press conference will be on Monday. “It is an honor to be named the head coach of Notre Dame Football,” Freeman said in the press release from Notre Dame. “I am eternally grateful to both Father [John] Jenkins and Jack Swarbrick for giving me the opportunity to lead the exceptional men who make this program what it is. Notre Dame is a very special place and I look forward to pursuing a national championship with the most outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff in college football.”
Has Notre Dame Reached Its Peak As A Program

When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for the Bayou he kept talking about the move was in large part due to his desire to win a championship. Kelly made it seem as though Notre Dame wasn't a place that could happen, and anyone that was being objective the last five years remembers Kelly consistently making excuses for why everyone but him was responsible for the program not getting over the hump.
