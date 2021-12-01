Did Notre Dame Hold Brian Kelly Back, Or Did He Hold ND Back?

Current LSU head coach Brian Kelly spent 12 season in Notre Dame, and from the moment he was hired Kelly talked about the desire to win championships. The longer he went without one the more we heard about how it was Notre Dame that was the problem.

In our latest podcast we discuss if it was in fact Notre Dame that was holding Kelly back, or if it was Kelly's decisions that kept the Irish from taking the final step forward.

During the show we break down the four areas that are perceived to be areas that kept Kelly from getting over the hump, and then break down whether those are legitimate road blocks or not.

The four areas were:

*** Recruiting

*** Coaching hires/mistakes

*** Offense/Keeping up with the times

*** Business like approach that resulted in big game failures

