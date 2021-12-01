ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Breaking down the final Saints injury report for Week 13 vs. Cowboys

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zodl9_0dBbFkXh00

Things aren’t looking great for the New Orleans Saints this week, with the black and gold still managing a number of injuries to high-profile players. The same can’t quite be said for the Dallas Cowboys who have a significantly more brief injury report, though they are dealing with several absences due to positive COVID-19 test results.

Check here for the full Week 13 injury report. Here’s what we learned:

Out

  • Defensive ends Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) are out again this week, which is a problem considering the Saints are still without rookie first round pick Payton Turner, who is on injured reserve managing his own shoulder injury. That leaves Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson, and Jalyn Holmes as the only available true edge rushers.
  • Linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring) is out as well. He filled in for the defensive ends rotation with so many injuries before exiting last week; is it finally time for the Saints to try second-year pro Zack Baun at his college position, or will they keep him stuck on the special teams units?
  • Only one Cowboys player was ruled out with an injury: wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle).

Questionable

  • The biggest intrigue surrounds running back Alvin Kamara (knee), who has missed three games with an MCL sprain that hasn’t improved as team doctors expected upon his initial diagnosis. The offense has entered a tailspin without him, and while Kamara alone won’t fix their problems the situation would be a lot easier to manage with him on the field.
  • All-Pro offensive tackles Terron Armstead (knee) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee) are both questionable to play. While Armstead did not participate in practice this week, he’s one of the few players who doesn’t need much work to get up to speed. Ramczyk was a limited participant on Monday but he was held out on Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect James Hurst to fill in for either of them if someone can’t go, but he should get the nod at left tackle with veteran backup Jordan Mills at right tackle if both starters can’t play.
  • Meanwhile, two Cowboys are questionable to play: wide receivers Malik Turner (illness) and Amari Cooper (COVID activation).

Available

  • Running back Mark Ingram (knee) was a full participant in practice this week, which is a great sign considering how poorly the Saints ran without him. He’s at his best rotating into the game with another talented runner but Ingram clearly still has enough juice to lead the rushing attack on his own.
  • Quarterback Taysom Hill (foot) also practiced fully this week. And that’s great considering he’s expected to start on Thursday night. Hill went 3-1 last season in that role but it’s worth noting he had a significantly stronger supporting cast. He has his work cut out for him with this group and a foot injury slowing him down.
  • Two other Saints players were listed on the injury report this week, but they each practiced fully and are expected to see a normal workload: cornerback Paulson Adebo (concussion) and linebacker Andrew Dowell (concussion). Adebo has still been splitting starter’s snaps with Bradley Roby while Dowell is a top special teams player.
  • Three Cowboys players were listed on the injury report but practiced fully and expect to play: running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (concussion), and defensive end Tarell Basham (chest).

Who is eligible to return?

  • They haven’t been designated to return from injured reserve yet, but this group is expected to play again later this season once healthy: defensive end Payton Turner (shoulder), defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot), defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (knee), and tight end Adam Trautman (knee). Look for some movement on each of them in the weeks ahead.

And who is out for the season?

  • Players done for the year include tight end Dylan Soehner (undisclosed), defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (biceps), offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge (shoulder), kicker Wil Lutz (groin), offensive guard Andrus Peat (chest), quarterback Jameis Winston (knee), and offensive tackle Landon Young (foot), with wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) on the physically unable to perform list.

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Peyton Manning explains why he's no longer a Saints fan. 'It hurts a little.'

Peyton and Eli Manning often like to get in jabs at each other during their Monday Night Football ManningCast, and the Giants-Buccaneers game was no different. Eli playfully took Peyton to task for his lack of loyalty when it comes to his NFL allegiances during an interview with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Marcus Jordan
Person
Tarell Basham
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
Popculture

New York Giants Fire Coach After Brutal Loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants have fired a coach after their 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night. On Tuesday, the team announced they had fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after less than two years on the job. The Giants offense has struggled this year, averaging 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the NFL. Last year, the offense ranked 31st in the league, averaging 17.5 points per game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills vs. Saints Pregame Report - Week 12

Thanksgiving brings us three games as we stuff our faces with good food and spend time with our friends and families. Thursday night finishes off with the Bills (6-5) and Saints (5-5) going at it on NBC, as New Orleans is a team that desperately needs a win and end their three-game losing streak. Here's a look at how today will unfold, with all the information you need ahead of tonight's kickoff.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#Concussion#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Dallas Cowboys#Mcl
TexansDaily

Rumor: Saints Planning Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

HOUSTON -- While Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio didn't delve into the specifics and back-and-forth details of complicated trade discussions with the Miami Dolphins regarding Deshaun Watson, we do know how close the two sides were to a deal. We also know that the Pro Bowl quarterback's unresolved legal...
NFL
numberfire.com

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) not included on final injury report for Week 12

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) was not included on the final injury report for Week 12's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite dealing with a knee injury, Elliott practiced in full on Tuesday and Wednesday and will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with Las Vegas. Our models expect Elliot to handle 16.2 carries and 3.3 receptions against the Raiders.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
crescentcitysports.com

Report: Saints likely start Taysom Hill at quarterback vs. Cowboys

The Saints are apparently set to unveil a third starting quarterback of the season on Thursday Night Football. ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ is taking first-team quarterback reps at Saints practice this week and is likely to start against the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. ﻿. Trevor Siemian﻿, who...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tipico: Saints are home underdogs again vs. Cowboys in Week 13

Sports bettors haven’t been high on the New Orleans Saints through their four-game losing skid, and the tide doesn’t appear to be close to changing this week. The latest odds from Tipico Sportsbook have the visiting Dallas Cowboys favored to win on Thursday night by a 4.5-point margin — taken with the over/under of 47.5 and that’s a projected final score in the neighborhood of Cowboys 26, Saints 22.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
Dallas News

Film room: Breaking down the Cowboys’ struggles in coverage vs. the Raiders

After two great performances against the Falcons and Chiefs, the Cowboys defense fell back to earth against a good but struggling Raiders offense. Poor coverage and execution were the main culprits (aided by some over-zealous flag throwing), and Dallas failed to make the necessary in-game adjustments. Let’s dive in. Too...
NFL
homenewshere.com

Saints will be without 3 more starters vs. Cowboys, report says

METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints had a glimmer of hope as it pertains to injury news on Wednesday when three starters in star running back Alvin Kamara, All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead were listed as questionable with their knee injuries. However,...
NFL
sportstalkline.com

Cowboys vs. Saints Preview, Prediction, Injury Report, Zeke, Amari Cooper & DeMarcus Lawrence | TNF

Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 13 Preview plus Cowboys injury report coming at you on today’s Cowboys Report video! The Cowboys are back on the road and favored against the Saints on Thursday Night Football, a game the Cowboys simply have to win. The Cowboys’ offense is struggling, especially on the ground. And there are Cowboys rumors that Dallas could sit Zeke to get him healthier. We’ll see if the Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Kellen Moore and Dak Prescott can get the offense going now that the WRs and LT are back.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Saints vs Cowboys Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 13

After a 31-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night, the New Orleans Saints (5-6), remain at home for the second straight week, returning to play against teams in the rugged NFC East and host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) on Thursday Night Football at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints have lost four consecutive games and a victory is essential this week to climb back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a playoff berth.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

47K+
Followers
99K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy