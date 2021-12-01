ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devin Booker Injury Update After Getting Hurt In The Suns Win Over The Warriors

 4 days ago

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported an injury update on Devin Booker, who got injured in the game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns won their 17th game in a row when they defeated the Golden State Warriors in Arizona 104-96 on Tuesday night.

The Suns and Warriors both have an 18-3 record now, which is the best in the entire NBA.

During the game, All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker hurt his hamstring, and did not return to the game.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported an update on the former Kentucky star (see tweet below).

Wojnarowski reported that Booker is likely to miss a few games, but the injury is considered minor.

The Suns made the playoffs for the first time in Booker's career last season, and not only did they make the postseason, but they made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

This season they look to once again be one of the best teams in the entire NBA.


