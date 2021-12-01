JUST IN: Big Hold Up Revealed In Playoff Expansion

The College Football Playoff Management Committee met on Wednesday to continue the long discussions about what to do with the future of the playoff structure following the conclusion of its television contract.

One of the hottest topics surrounding the playoffs has been the inevitable expansion. As a result, many are pushing for the CFP to include more than just the top four teams in the committee. The most recent talk has seen the proposal of a 12-team playoff being the most talked about in recent months.

News broke in November that the committee was considering an "alternate playoff model," according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Dellenger stated that a group of Big Ten, Pac-12, and ACC conference officials presented the new twelve-team proposal at a recent meeting. However, there is one key difference between the proposals, as Dellenger noted in his recent article.

"The model is almost identical to the one a subcommittee introduced over the summer—aside from one change. The alternate model grants automatic bids to the Power 5 champions plus the highest-ranked Group of 5 champion. The subcommittee's proposal gives automatic access to the six highest-ranked conference champions. Each format completes the field with six at-large selections based on rankings."

Now new reports are surfacing after their recent meeting in Dallas, Texas, that there is a major holdup in the talks of playoff expansion that most fans would like to see. Brett McMurphy reports that the discussions regarding granting automatic bids to the Power-Five conferences is the holdup.

@CFBPlayoff management committee agrees @CFBPlayoff should expand & 1st round games played on campus, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. However, they can not agree if Power 5 conferences receive auto bids or not. That is biggest hold up, sources said. Next meeting in January

McMurphy said earlier that if no decision is made today, then they continue to "talk.

