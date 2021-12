Like many others, I was ready to throw in the towel on this Dolphins season because it was just not looking good. Then the Ravens game happened and while I got excited over a win, I needed to see a couple more consistent outings from this team. The team did just that during the month of November and played some good football. The Dolphins sit at 5-7 and face a big uphill battle to make the postseason. If you look at the rest of the schedule though, the Dolphins should be favored in just about every game before facing off against the Patriots to end the season. Crazier things have happened but how awesome would it be to see this team win out and make the playoffs?

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO