ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jalen Hurts is “Ready to Go” for Sunday

By Kevin Kinkead
crossingbroad.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagles vs. Jets on Sunday. Hopefully the Birds run it down their throats and don’t look back. GROUND AND POUND and put the wide receiver bubble screen in the garbage can. There were questions about Jalen...

www.crossingbroad.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Eagles 'going through process' to have sore Jalen Hurts start vs. Jets, but also preparing Gardner Minshew

The Philadelphia Eagles may not have Jalen Hurts available for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, as the starting quarterback is battling a sore ankle suffered in a Week 12 loss to the New York Giants. Coach Nick Sirianni said he'll provide an update on Hurts later in the week, but offensive coordinator Shane Steichen revealed Tuesday the team is preparing Gardner Minshew to start in case Hurts is unable to go.
NFL
Yardbarker

The stars are aligning for Jalen Hurts

It’s week 12 of the NFL season and things are starting to get interesting in Philadelphia. The Eagles have won three of their last four games and are positioning themselves for a possible playoff run. After weeks of bumps and bruises, the offense has an identity and Hurts is at the forefront of it. So how does this affect the upcoming offseason? Where do they stand in the NFL Draft? Let’s take a look.
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

Week 11 Bama Pro of the Week: Jalen Hurts

Each week during the NFL regular season, I'll award one standout Alabama player of the week whose performance boosted his team to victory. The only criteria being his team must win. At the end of the season, I'll name the MVP and hand out a few other awards to recognize the excellence the Alabama Crimson Tide has present in the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Eagles#American Football#Jalenhurts
EagleMaven

Jalen Hurts' Personal Mute Button is Invaluable

PHILADELPHIA - It's been just over a month since an ugly loss in Las Vegas had many speculating on whether Nick Sirianni would be a one-and-done head coach, and who the 2022 Eagles quarterback might be because the page was already turning on Jalen Hurts. Fast forward through Thanksgiving and...
NFL
inquirer.com

Eagles expecting opponents to adjust against Jalen Hurts and running game

The challenge that Jalen Hurts’ running ability presents to opposing defenses can sometimes be a double-edged sword during the game-planning part of the week. When Shane Steichen and the rest of the Eagles coaching staff watched the Giants play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, there was only so much they could learn in preparation for their game against New York this Sunday.
NFL
On3.com

Update on Jalen Hurts future with the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have been hesitant to commit to Jalen Hurts as their quarterback of the future. While the franchise used second round selection to bring him to Philadelphia, rumors have swirled that the Eagles aren’t convinced Hurts’ status as starter is final. In his chance this season, he’s attempting...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Overreactions: Why Jalen Hurts' Bad Day Was Clearly Coming

Eagles overreactions: Why Hurts' bad game was clearly coming originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Well, that was fun while it lasted. After a happy holiday weekend of feeling good about the Eagles, the Birds brought their fans all the way back to Earth in Sunday's agonizing loss to the Giants.
NFL
Yardbarker

All the Pieces were in Place for a Win, Except for Jalen Hurts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Eagles’ running game was once again unstoppable on its way to another 200-yard game, its third straight. The defense gave up one touchdown and two field goals. Thirteen points on the road. All the elements were in place for a third straight win. Except for...
NFL
NFL

Dynamic Jalen Hurts playing his way into Eagles' future

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is on his way to making his team's offseason very simple. The second-year passer has led Philly to wins in three of the last four games while emerging as a dynamic run/pass threat. If that continues, and if they keep winning games behind him, the consequences would be dramatic.
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants pick off Jalen Hurts, remain up 3-0 at halftime

If Giants co-owner John Mara gets a warmer reception from fans at Sunday’s halftime ceremony honoring Michael Strahan, he can thank his team’s defense for the crowd’s good mood. The Giants picked off Jalen Hurts twice, including on the final play of the half when the Eagles were on the...
NFL
NJ.com

Why Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is playing for more than the playoffs

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts jogged out of the MetLife Stadium tunnel to warm up for Sunday afternoon’s NFC East game against the Giants. Even though the Eagles are going for their third straight win, Hurts is playing for a lot more. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Hurts is...
NFL
numberfire.com

Eagles' Jalen Hurts dealing with an ankle injury heading into Week 13

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with an ankle injury following the team's Week 12 loss to the New York Giants. Head coach Nick Sirianni did not go into specifics on Hurts' ankle injury, but Hurts was able to play the entirety of the team's upsetting Week 12 loss without missing a snap. Sirianni did say the team would provide an update later in the week, but Hurts does not seem to be in too much danger of missing the team's Week 13 game against the New York Jets.
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

‘What???': LeSean McCoy Crushes Jalen Hurts for Crucial Interception

Shady McCoy crushes Jalen Hurts for brutal interception originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. With eight seconds left in the first half, the Eagles had the ball at the Giants' nine-yard line on third down & goal with no timeouts left. The plan seemed obvious: if the first read isn't there for Jalen Hurts, throw it away and either kick a field goal or go for it again.
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles reportedly starting to view Jalen Hurts as their QB of the future

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Frustration Mounting With Notable 1st Round Pick

Not every first-round NFL draft pick lives up to their potential, or the high investment a team makes in them. But for one former first rounder, his struggles are reportedly starting to frustrate his team. According to CBS NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not pleased with...
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Cam Newton and Jalen Hurts disappoint against smash spots on paper

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!. You love to read it when you somehow had the foresight to start or avoid these players, you hate to read it when it's time to figure out how that could have happened: It's The Week In Confounding Fantasy Football! Tee Higgins is here! Kendrick Bourne is inevitable! The Panthers and Eagles fall on hard times.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy