The Cowboys intercepted Saints quarterback Taysom Hill four times in their 27-17 victory Thursday night in New Orleans. Three of the interceptions came in the fourth quarter. The last one was a pick-six by defensive end Carlos Watkins to seal the victory for Dallas. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons extended his team lead with his 10th sack of the season, bringing down Hill for an 11-yard loss in the third quarter.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO