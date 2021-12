If you plan on flying anywhere this holiday season, you can fly safely from South Jersey knowing that the Federal Aviation Administration has your safety in mind. News recently broke regarding new studies on technology being done right near the Atlantic City Airport that will, if all goes well, be able to detect drones that could potentially harm an aircraft. It's hard not to identify both the validity and necessity for these tests, since even the average Joe can order a drone off of Amazon and fly it, not knowing the rules or risks.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO