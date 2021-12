Doesn't get much lower than literally stealing the dead. A family from North Carolina was visiting Houston this past weekend and stayed at a local hotel. Unfortunately, their vehicle was broken into in the parking lot. Surveillance video shows the suspect smashing their window in and taking their belongings out. "The first thing he grabbed was our son's urn, put that in his vehicle, then proceeded to go back in. (He) stole some new Western boots my wife and daughter bought and stole my wife's purse," Chris Lundgren explained.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO