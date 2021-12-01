ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the biggest challenge to abortion rights in decades, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday signaled they would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. With hundreds of demonstrators...

www.bdtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
theeastcountygazette.com

Legislators Want to Bless Americans $200 and $400 Before Holiday

If the Illinois House of Representatives passes this legislation, single taxpayers could receive a $200 check. Precisely, single filers earning less than $75,000 could be given a $200 payment as Republican lawmakers are pushing it. Also, couples who earn under $150,000 are qualified for $400. The proposal is purported to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Donald Trump
K92.3

The Largest Company in Iowa is Worth $16 Billion

If you had to guess the biggest company in Iowa, there are several companies that many of you would probably guess. Maybe one of the two large grocery store chains, Hy-Vee or Fareway. Or how about Casey's. It seems as if they have a new location that opens somewhere in Iowa every week! Those would all be fine guesses and are definitely large Iowa-based companies. But all, are wrong. Iowa's largest business is also one of its oldest.
IOWA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Top D.C. Guardsman Says Army Generals Are ‘Absolute Liars’ About Their Role in Jan. 6 Response

A former top D.C. National Guard official has accused two U.S. Army bosses of lying about what he alleges was an optics-driven decision to delay calling in the National Guard to deal with the Capitol insurrection rioters, and then trying to shift the blame onto the Guard itself. In a 36-page memo leaked to Politico, Col. Earl Matthews, called Gen. Charles Flynn, deputy chief of staff for operations on Jan. 6, and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, the director of Army staff, “absolute and unmitigated liars,” who were making a “Stalinist” effort to rewrite the history of the military’s response to the events of January 6. Matthews says they failed to act decisively on the deployment of the National Guard and have subsequently lied about that to Congress.
MILITARY
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Elections#Ap News#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#Omicron
The Independent

DB Cooper hijacked a plane, stole a pile of cash, and vanished. Fifty years on, a ‘hero’ flight attendant speaks out

On 24 November 1971, a man boarded a flight to Seattle, Washington, from Portland, Oregon. His plane ticket – bought with cash – identified him as Dan Cooper, though that later turned out to be a fake name.Shortly after 3pm, the man handed a stewardess a note indicating that he had a bomb in his briefcase and demanding that she sit with him. According to the FBI’s account of the story, “the stunned stewardess did as she was told. … Soon, she was walking a new note to the captain of the plane that demanded four parachutes and $200,000 in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

How can the people who have seen the worst of Trump still think the best of him?

A casual consumer of the news could be forgiven for thinking that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had broken with former president Donald Trump last week. News stories touted Meadows’s revelation in a new memoir that Trump had concealed a positive test for the coronavirus three days before his first debate with Joe Biden. Meadows also announced a newfound willingness to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
POTUS
104.5 KDAT

Chicago Rapper Behind Bars In Iowa

A Chicago rapper was arrested in the Hawkeye State. In early December, a Chicago rapper was arrested and taken to a county jail in Iowa. The artist known as 600Breezy was booked for the Polk County jail on Friday, December 3rd, according to HipHopDX. According to officials, 600Breezy was taken...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
South Africa
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Netflix
eenews.net

Offshore wind grid woes may be worse than previously thought

Experts are warning that the challenge of connecting large amounts of offshore wind to an aging onshore grid may be much larger than initially realized. That’s because offshore wind will need to grow very big, very fast to decarbonize the grid, they say. The White House has given a big...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy