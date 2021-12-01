ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

West Lafayette couple arrested for alleged domestic battery

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WkSs_0dBbDbWk00
Exponent File Photo

A West Lafayette couple was arrested for an alleged battery Wednesday morning.

Taylor Igban, 31, and Terell Rand, 44, reportedly fought and battered each other and another male who was living at the residence throughout the night. Igban sustained minor injuries, West Lafayette police Capt. Adam Ferguson said.

Igban called the police and officers arrested Rand regarding the battery. After talking to Rand, officers determined that Igban was also responsible for the battery and placed her under arrest. During the investigation, officers found that Igban was in possession of a stolen car from Marion county and had outstanding warrants, Ferguson said.

Igban and Rand were booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail. Igban was booked on preliminary charges of battery, domestic battery, possession of stolen property, false identity statement, criminal trespass and neglect of a dependent. Rand was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Meadows plays both sides of January 6 probe while clock ticks on investigation

(CNN) — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday became the latest Donald Trump acolyte to bow to the former President's ire, begging out of his scheduled deposition with the House committee investigating the January 6 riot -- despite having given over key documents that will help build their case.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
City
Tippecanoe, IN
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
West Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US

A major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for more than five hours, the latest sign of just how concentrated the business of keeping the internet running has become. The incident at Amazon Web Services mostly affected the eastern...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Biden Supreme Court commission votes to send president report taking 'no position' on court-packing

The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of approving their final report and sending it to President Biden's desk. The vote concluded the work of the 34-member commission, which held six public meetings and called on 44 witnesses. Biden, who has expressed opposition to expanding the court, formed the commission in April to study court expansion and reform amid calls from some within the Democratic Party to add more justices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#False Identity
The Associated Press

Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday that Australia will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. Morrison said it should come as no surprise that Australian officials would boycott the event after the nation’s relationship...
SPORTS
CBS News

Instagram CEO to testify before Senate committee on safety of teen users

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will discuss steps the popular photo sharing app is taking to keep teenage users safe on the platform during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Meta, the new name for the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The testimony, Mosseri's first...
LAW
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy