West Lafayette couple arrested for alleged domestic battery

Exponent File Photo

A West Lafayette couple was arrested for an alleged battery Wednesday morning.

Taylor Igban, 31, and Terell Rand, 44, reportedly fought and battered each other and another male who was living at the residence throughout the night. Igban sustained minor injuries, West Lafayette police Capt. Adam Ferguson said.

Igban called the police and officers arrested Rand regarding the battery. After talking to Rand, officers determined that Igban was also responsible for the battery and placed her under arrest. During the investigation, officers found that Igban was in possession of a stolen car from Marion county and had outstanding warrants, Ferguson said.

Igban and Rand were booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail. Igban was booked on preliminary charges of battery, domestic battery, possession of stolen property, false identity statement, criminal trespass and neglect of a dependent. Rand was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.