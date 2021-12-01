Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola on 'exceptional' 90 minutes

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola saluted match-winner Bernardo Silva after his stunning goal sealed victory at Aston VillaThe forward’s sensational volley and Ruben Dias’ opener earned City a 2-1 win on Wednesday.Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for the hosts, who made the champions work in the second half, but they could not find a leveller.City sit second in the Premier League, a point behind Chelsea and one ahead of Liverpool and Guardiola praised Bernardo for helping them maintain the pace.He said: “He is the best. He was the best two or three seasons ago. He was the best then...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO