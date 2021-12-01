ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola on 'exceptional' 90 minutes

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City boss Pep Guardiola praises his side's "exceptional" performance after a...

www.bbc.co.uk

newschain

Manchester City made a statement with PSG victory – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola felt his Manchester City team made a real statement as they came from behind to beat Paris St Germain and reach the Champions League last 16. Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus struck as City responded to a Kylian Mbappe goal to claim a 2-1 win in a pulsating clash at the Etihad Stadium that sealed top spot in Group A.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Manchester City vs PSG- Twitter explodes as Pep Guardiola’s side claim a 2-1 victory over PSG

Manchester City have taken revenge against Paris Saint Germain for their 2-0 defeat in the first leg of this year’s UEFA Champions League after claiming a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture to cement their position at the top of Group A. Pep Guardiola’s side came form behind in a thrilling encounter at the Etihad Stadium after Kylian Mbappe had given the Parisians the lead in the 50th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Man City 2-1 PSG: Comeback win secures top spot in Champions League Group A for Pep Guardiola's side

Manchester City sealed their passage into the Champions League last 16 as group winners after coming from a goal down to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium. City dominated the opening 45 minutes but could not find a breakthrough as Mauricio Pochettino, who was heavily linked with the vacant Manchester United job in the build-up to the game, saw his PSG side hold firm under a barrage of pressure from the hosts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva score absolute screamers against Aston Villa to put Manchester City 2-0 up in the first half

Manchester City started the game with dominance as they kept on creating danger for the home side playing with the ball in Aston Villa’s D-box. Aston Villa was not able to keep up with the pace of the game at least for the first few minutes of the game as they kept on giving away possession which made their new manager Steven Gerrard furious.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola salutes Bernardo Silva after stunning goal in win at Aston Villa

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola saluted match-winner Bernardo Silva after his stunning goal sealed victory at Aston VillaThe forward’s sensational volley and Ruben Dias’ opener earned City a 2-1 win on Wednesday.Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for the hosts, who made the champions work in the second half, but they could not find a leveller.City sit second in the Premier League, a point behind Chelsea and one ahead of Liverpool and Guardiola praised Bernardo for helping them maintain the pace.He said: “He is the best. He was the best two or three seasons ago. He was the best then...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Aston Villa 1-2 Man City: The pick of the stats

Aston Villa have now picked up just one point in their last 10 Premier League matches against Manchester City (drawn one, lost nine), losing their last six in a row by an aggregate score 19-3. Since the start of October, only Chelsea (20) have won more points in the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Five Things We Learned: Aston Villa 1-2 Man City (Premier League)

Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva were on the scoresheet in the first half against Aston Villa, with the latter volleying home a spectacular effort after his international teammate had rifled in from distance earlier. But Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side showed plenty of promise, and fought back just seconds into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Aston Villa 1-2 Man City: Steven Gerrard suffers first defeat as boss at Villa Park

Steven Gerrard suffered his first defeat as Aston Villa boss as Man City secured a 2-1 victory at Villa Park to keep the pressure up on Premier League leaders Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's side produced a scintillating opening 45 minutes of football and took a deserved lead into the half-time break thanks to Ruben Dias' strike and a stunning volley from Bernardo Silva after a blistering counter-attack.
PREMIER LEAGUE

