Premier League

Salah scores 2, Liverpool beats Everton 4-1 in EPL derby

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVERPOOL, England -- Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool piled more pressure on former manager Rafael Benitez with a 4-1 win over local rival Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday, breaking a scoring record in the process. Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota were Liverpool's other scorers in the...

www.dailyherald.com

vavel.com

Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Liverpool put four past sorry Everton and set new goalscoring record

It wasn’t quite the humiliation that Everton feared, but it wasn’t far off. Barring the briefest of spells midway through the game, the 239th Merseyside derby was Liverpool’s all the way. It is often said that derby games don’t reflect the teams’ current form, but that wasn’t the case here; this showed just where Liverpool and Everton currently are.
Demarai Gray
Jordan Pickford
Diogo Jota
Jordan Henderson
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Liverpool run riot in Merseyside derby on torturous night for Everton and Rafael Benitez

The nightmare scenario happened for the home supporters and it was far more searing than they could’ve ever envisioned. There were 21 minutes on the clock when Rafael Benitez had his name sung at Goodison Park as Everton manager for the first time, but the 2,902 voices belonged to Liverpool’s gloating section.The scoreboard read to the title contenders then. The Spaniard would be serenaded by more chants when his team had two more goals smashed past them to compound their overwhelming misery of an eight match winless run.To contextualise that further, they have collected two points from the last...
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool Player Ratings as the Reds were 4-1

Everton vs Liverpool: Everton suffered their seventh defeat in fourteen games on Wednesday night, as Liverpool crushed their city rivals en route to a comfortable 4-1 Premier League victory. Within 10 minutes, Jordan Henderson put Liverpool ahead with a magnificent first-time effort from the edge of the box, before Salah...
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats From Everton’s 4-1 Destruction by Liverpool

The Merseyside derby has been lopsided for a long while now; until Everton shocked Liverpool at an empty Anfield last season, their last win over their rivals was way back in October 2010. At Goodison Park, the story has been one of stalemate, with 8 of the 9 previous meetings drawn, but that narrative changed sharply as the Blues were blown away last night by their neighbours.
The Independent

Marcel Brands finalising Everton exit after pressure intensifies on the board

Marcel Brands will relinquish his role as Everton's director of football as a casualty of the club’s horrendous run of form, which has been met with protests. Confirmation of the Dutchman’s departure with immediate effect is expected to be confirmed soon. Brands signed a new three-year-deal in April and was on the club’s board since 2019, but did not seem to be bestowed with the authority to shape their football operations. Everton’s style of play and recruitment have altered with managerial appointments, and even the selection of the man in the dugout has clearly not been at his discretion....
The Independent

Divock Origi says Liverpool late winner shows belief to keep going to the end

Divock Origi believes Liverpool’s late show proves their staying power after his heroics at Wolves The forward’s injury-time strike snatched a 1-0 win at Molineux after the Reds dominated.It briefly sent Liverpool top of the Premier League before Manchester City became the third team to lead the table on Saturday following their 3-1 win at Watford Chelsea having started the day at the summit.Getting that win, getting that goal is the best feelingDivock OrigiOrigi, who has made just 34 league starts in seven years at Anfield, feels Jurgen Klopp’s men have the belief to remain in the hunt for...
The Independent

Marcel Brands leaves director of football role at Everton

Marcel Brands has left his role as director of football at Everton the club confirmed late on Sunday night.The Dutchman had been at Goodison Park since the summer of 2018 and was involved in the Toffees spending close to £300million during that period.It failed to translate into on-field success, however, and with Everton struggling this season, Brands was relieved of his duties.“Everton Football Club can confirm that Marcel Brands has left his post as director of football,” a club statement read.“The owner and directors would like to thank Marcel for the service he has given to the club over...
