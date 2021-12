Can’t wait for the Nintendo Switch Pro, which is rumored to be announced next year, but want to supersize your current console? If so, then look no further than the ORION UpSwitch. Simply put, this is a 11.6-inch 1080p portable gaming monitor that can be attached to an undocked Nintendo Switch, complete with an HDMI port, USB-C port, stereo speakers, Joy-Con grip sliders, and a kickstand. Read more for a video and additional information.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO