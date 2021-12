For Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +1.8%) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +3.6%), "the game is now on again," says Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove after news that former President Donald Trump sent a letter to Senator Rand Paul saying he would have ordered the release of the two government-sponsored enterprises if he could have fired the Federal Housing Finance Agency at the time.

