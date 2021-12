The Wall Township Intermediate School will be all virtual for the remainder of the week following an outbreak of COVID-19 and a “very high number of quarantines.”. School officials said in a letter to parents and guardians that 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at the school. The shutdown only impacts the Intermediate School and will not affect other schools in the district, according to officials.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO