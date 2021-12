The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 22-9 in Week 13, marking their fifth consecutive win of the 2021 NFL season. One could say the team is currently on fire, but fans were greeted with a different type of fire when they left Arrowhead Stadium after the game. A number of fans captured images and video of a large brush fire near traffic as they waited to exit the south parking lot. The fire was located away from the stadium, but still quite close to bystanders as they headed home after the game.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO