The Air Jordan 3 OG ‘Fire Red’ is an original colorway and will make a big return in 2022. Furthermore, the pair will feature Nike Air branding. The classic ‘Fire Red’ Air Jordan 3 has been released three times throughout the years as well as other pairs featuring a similar theme. Originally released in 1988, this is one of four original colorways. The three other releases include ‘Black Cement,’ ‘White Cement,’ and ‘True Blue.’ We saw a first retro release on March 24th, 2007, and retailed for $125. Jordan Brand dropped the pair for the second time and was released was on August 3rd, 2013. This time around, the retail price was $160. Both times the pair retrod, it featured a Jumpman on the heel. For 2022, the pair will have the infamous Nike Air branding.

