Movies

Drawn To Dread In ‘The Humans’

By Mike Poulos
Journal & Topics
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Humans” (106 min, Rated R for language and suggestive material). 6 out of 10. Based on a Broadway one-act stage play, author Stephen Karam has adapted it to the screen in his first-time feature as director — “The Humans” — about a family of six gathering on, of all things,...

www.journal-topics.com

