Drawn To Dread In ‘The Humans’

“Death of a Telemarketer” (87 mins; Rated R for language, some violence and thematic material). 6 out of 10. Some of you may recall the 2018 social satire comedy “Sorry to Bother You” starring Lakeith Stanfield as an unscrupulous, unethical telemarketer who adopted a means of convincing naïve people to buy things they didn’t need and who went to extreme measures to con his way up the ladder success in his highly competitive office. You don’t have to look any further than “Death of a Telemarketer” to see the identical footprint of a character as shallow as the one portrayed in this film — the very funny and talented Lamorne Morris channeling the same kind of skin-deep persona…a flimflam man. He’s a fast-talking con-artist who’d sell his mother’s furnishings in order to lock down a sale. Set in the competitive world of selling things to gullible customers who stupidly pick up the phone from unknown callers, he has found a way to smooth-talk, and dupe, his customers into forking over money for shady, unreliable products. It’s an art form he’s perfected.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO