It may be autumn, the season of brisk chills and cloudy days, but things are heating up this week. It all begins with a Mercury-Mars conjunction, with the planet of communication joining forces with the planet of instinct, you may feel an overwhelming desire to mean what you say and say what you mean. While this can give you immense motivation and clarity, it can also least to impulsive behavior, so make sure to take a deep breath before taking action. Either way, November 8, 2021 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — so if you happen to be a water sign, listen up.

LIFESTYLE ・ 29 DAYS AGO