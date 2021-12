Shang-Chi 2 is official, and it's coming from the same writer and director behind the first film. A new report from Deadline reveals that Disney has entered into a new multi-year deal with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer and director Daniel Cretton, with several projects now in the works. Chief among them will be the followup to Shang-Chi which, while seeming all but inevitable given the film's success and Marvel Studios' commitment to its franchises, has now been outright confirmed as on the way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO