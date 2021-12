Nationwide, since the 2020 election, legislators who did not like the results have been on the attack to try and prevent unfavorable results from happening again. Around 400 bills have been introduced in state legislatures making it harder for working people to vote in 49 states across the country. This blatant assault on our democracy and on our freedom to vote should shock and scare all of us, and is wildly un-American.

