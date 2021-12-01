Trackdown: Help find man who stabbed woman 27 times

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Department officials said Sunday night that they arrested a young man suspected of killing his teenage ex-girlfriend. At about 6:18 p.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a call from a witness who said that she had received a phone call from the suspect, 20-year-old Edgar Ramirez. The witness told officers that Ramirez told her that he had killed his 19-year-old girlfriend, whose name has not been released. Officers quickly located Ramirez at his apartment and arrested him while they searched for a crime scene. In the course of their investigation, Dallas detectives determined that the victim had been reported missing a day earlier, on November 27, in Balch Springs. The suspect admitted to the detectives that he killed the victim and led them to her body in a wooded area. The suspect also revealed he had taken the suspect’s vehicle to a remote location in Dallas and burned it. Police have not yet released the victim’s name or a motive and are continuing to investigate.

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO