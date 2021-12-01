ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Trackdown: Help find man who stabbed woman 27 times

By Shaun Rabb
fox4news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police are seeking help to identify a man who stabbed a prostitute 27 times. The woman survived and managed to escape her attacker. The critical clue is the green SUV driven by the suspect, who damaged the vehicle as he drove away....

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 6

Nita Meyer
4d ago

no description of the stabber at all only his vehicle, how are people supposed to know who to look for?

Reply(3)
7
 

