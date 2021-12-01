EVE Online and Dark Horse team up for ‘Capsuleer Chronicles’ comic miniseries

Ever since it first launched Iron Man in 2008, Marvel Studios has been able to cleverly side-step some of its more famous comic book story lines when creating its films and, now, TV shows. Though some of the film titles—like Avengers: Civil War or Captain America: The Winter Soldier—invoke comic story lines, Marvel always has found a way to twist and turn the familiar book plots into something new. WandaVison, for example, played brilliantly with popular Marvel comics like House of M and Vision. Whether this tactic is to ensure audiences will be surprised or to avoid having to pay the authors of the original comics for their work is the subject for another article, but Marvel decided to break with tradition when it lifted very heavily from Matt Fraction, David Aja, and Annie Wu’s award-winning stretch from 2012 to 2015 for the new Hawkeye limited series. Even the logo is the same.

