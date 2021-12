What do we know about the psychiatric implications of having an abortion and not having access to such services? And what are the medical ethics involved?. Of course, I could never have had an abortion. I am a man (he/him), so I have had to try to learn—both as a psychiatrist and as a man—what that might mean entail and, now, how to comment. After all, this is a psychiatry and society column, so how could it then ignore one of our major current societal issues that seems to have so many social psychiatric considerations?

