New COVID cases in Oregon dip 25% week-to-week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the week ending November 28, there were 4276 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon — a dip of 25% from the previous week, officials said.

In the same time period, the percentage of positive tests fell from 6% to 5.6% and new hospitalizations declined 16%.

The Tuesday report showed another 25 people died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the overall death toll to 5186. Additionally, 1111 new cases were recorded in 31 Oregon counties:

Baker (10), Benton (9), Clackamas (90), Clatsop (9), Columbia (29), Coos (29), Crook (23), Curry (5), Deschutes (82), Douglas (64), Hood River (8), Jackson (75), Jefferson (6), Josephine (55), Klamath (19), Lake (2), Lane (67), Lincoln (17), Linn (72), Malheur (3), Marion (100), Morrow (3), Multnomah (141), Polk (36), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (9), Union (5), Wallowa (3), Wasco (9), Washington (102), and Yamhill (25).

Since the pandemic began, OHA has recorded a total of 392,197 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Though new hospitalizations declined, hospital beds remain near capacity throughout the state. There is only 7% of adult ICU beds and 7% of adult non-ICU beds available in Oregon hospitals, officials said.

The 7-day running average of vaccination doses dipped slightly, officials said, to 12,208 doses per day.

Oregon is testing a voluntary digital vaccine verification tool for Oregonians to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status, the Oregon Health Authority announced Wednesday.

According to OHA, the digital platform will provide another way to verify vaccination status along with current options including the CDC paper vaccination card or digital or paper vaccine records from a healthcare provider.

Newly reported COVID-19 deaths

Oregon’s 5,162nd COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Coos County who died Nov. 1 at Coquille Valley Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,163rd COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Washington County who died Oct. 19 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,164th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Josephine County who died Sept. 25 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,165th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Clackamas County who died Sept. 14 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,166th COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died Sept. 30 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,167th COVID-19 related death is a 38-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Nov. 30 and died Nov. 30 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,168th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 23 and died Nov. 30 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,169th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 24 and died Nov. 25 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,170th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Columbia County who died Sept. 14 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,171st COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Clackamas County who died Nov. 24 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,172nd COVID-19 related death is a 98-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 27 and died Nov. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,173rd COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 14 and died Nov. 27 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,174th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive Oct. 30 and died Nov. 24 at St Alphonsus Medical Center Ontario. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,175th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive Oct. 30 and died Nov. 26. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,176th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive Oct. 30 and died Nov. 23 at St Luke’s Nampa Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,177th COVID-19 related death is a 53-year-old woman from Lane County who died Nov. 13 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,178th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Lane County who died Oct. 14 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,179th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old woman from Lane County who died Sept. 8 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,180th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Nov. 30 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,181st COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 18 and died Nov. 27 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,182nd COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 3 and died Nov. 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,183rd COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Umatilla County who died Nov. 7 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,184th COVID-19 related death is a 35-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive Sept. 19 and died Nov. 19 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,185th COVID-19 related death is a 41-year-old man from Polk County who died Oct. 16 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,186th COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old woman from Polk County who died Sept. 23 at Sacred Heart Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

