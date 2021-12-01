People with allergic conditions like hay fever, eczema less likely to catch COVID-19

If you have had coronavirus, you still need to get vaccinated, say experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci. You may also suffer symptoms that may never go away. Long COVID, and the "long haulers" who have it, never get over their initial infection, and can experience a constellation of harrowing symptoms that are ruining the lives of some 10 to 30% of people who catch coronavirus. "It's been incredibly difficult," Lauren Nichols, Vice President and Long COVID Patient, of the activist group BODY POLITIC, said at the recent 2021 STAT Summit. "The physical pains are one thing." But having a disease that is still being figured out, and that some doctors initially didn't believe existed—"that hurt worse." Now that doctors know Long COVID is real, it's important you know the symptoms. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

