Public Health

People with allergic conditions like hay fever, eczema less likely to catch COVID-19

By Study Finds
studyfinds.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, eczema, and rhinitis may be at a lower risk of catching COVID-19, according to a new study. A team of 34 British scientists found allergy sufferers who also have asthma were less likely to contract the potentially deadly virus....

www.studyfinds.org

