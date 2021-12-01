ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten year old publishes second book

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwen Harris, 10, celebrates the release...

Greensburg Daily News

Local woman publishes first book

GREENSBURG — Local resident Darla Martin has published her first book “How the Bird Got Its Song.” As a devout Christian, “Song” is not only a testament to Martin’s faith, but it’s also a testament to her patience and persistence. Martin wrote the book as a class assignment when she...
GREENSBURG, IN
Upworthy

12-year-old Black boy from New York publishes book featuring a Black superhero

Like many young readers, Julius Faison loves getting lost in books following the exciting adventures of protagonists with mystical backstories. So much so, that the 12-year-old from New York City decided to pen a thrilling story of his own—one featuring a central character that reflected who he is. According to Black News, the now-published author and his mother began working on creative storytelling, when the pandemic struck and schools switched to virtual learning, in an effort to use the time at home to develop Faison's writing skills. Little did the young writer know that one of his stories would soon be published and sold across the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tulsa World

Brittany Crawford publishes 5th book

Brittany Crawford has published her fourth book, Percy and the Powerful Pandemic. Percy is Tilly’s cousin. Tilly is the main character in Crawford’s first three books. Tilly is now in the 6th grade and Percy is in pre-K. Percy, according to Crawford, is your typical four-year-old and during the book, chaos ensues.
SKIATOOK, OK
Times Daily

Crocheting is second to 101-year-old's first love - Alabama

MUSCLE SHOALS — You could call Mamie Landsell a Jack or better yet a Jane of all trades in her 101 years on this Earth. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
ALABAMA STATE
nurserymag.com

Dr. Allan Armitage publishes book

Dr. Allan Armitage is an award-winning author having written 15 horticultural books. This green industry icon is well known among horticulturalists, gardeners and plants-people for his no-nonsense, informative, storytelling style of writing and lecturing on all things green. But in his new book, Tales of Big Jon and Other Creatures, he has stepped out of the hort world and shares entertaining stories of his family as they were growing up. Dr. Armitage says, “The only difference between my stories and yours is that I wrote them down at the time. I have been writing this book for over forty years!”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
highlandernews.com

17-year-old Marble Falls High grad announces second book

17-year-old Aria Stubblefield of Marble Falls had her second book published this week. “In Bickle’s Cove” is a historical fiction children’s book based on the life of Aria’s greatgrandmother. It’s the sequel to her first book, “In Wildcat Hollow” and continues her story through her teen years and getting married. Contributed.
MARBLE FALLS, TX

