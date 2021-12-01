Ten year old publishes second book

Written in 2019, “Our Ghosts” is AV.’s second single off of her debut EP called “Guess I’m A Ghost”, which will be released in spring of 2022. This is one of the first songs that was written for the record. In this song, AV. describes a relationship filled with miscommunication and lack of trust. As the chorus says, “Even when you cut me blood to bone, you always seem to bring me back home, captivated by you, even so, it’s just another one of our ghosts.” In other words, AV. is saying that even when someone hurts you and it makes you drawn to them more, it’s just another reason why you need to getaway.
Comments / 0