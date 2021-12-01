ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

12-year-old with keeps smiling through pain from sickle cell anemia

KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJazz Hardrict, 12, would rather play volleyball or be dancing,...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sickle Cell Anemia#Volleyball#Giving Tuesday#Ktvu
Culpeper Star Exponent

Autopsy report shows former Channel 8 anchor Lisa Schaffner died from a kidney infection

Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC–TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection. An autopsy report by doctors at VCU Health stated she died from an “acute bacterial pyelonephritis with abscess formation” in the right kidney, according to her daughter Danielle Powell, who shared the autopsy with the Richmond Times–Dispatch.Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection that travels to one or both of the kidneys and can be life-threatening if not treated properly, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.Symptoms of a kidney infection include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal muscle spasm, according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, which noted that these bacterial infections occur in about three to seven of every 10,000 people in the U.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
painnewsnetwork.org

A Promising Stem Cell Therapy for Back Pain

Just before sunrise on Christmas Eve last year, a delivery van from our local fish market left a bulky box of fresh prawns, oysters and lobsters on our doorstep for Christmas Day celebrations. Sleepily bending over, I picked up the box, unaware it was packed to the brim with enormous...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy