Pennsylvania’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests reached 15.3% during the seven days ending Thursday, more than triple the level considered evidence of significant spread. The rate is up from 12.1% the previous week and about 8% a few weeks ago. It had dropped to slightly more than 1% during the summer and before the months-long surge being fueled by the more contagious delta variant. Scientists say more than 5% of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is a sign of significant spread.

