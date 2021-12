As part of the frenzy leading up to the likely owner-imposed MLB lockout later this week, Tuesday night saw the non-tender deadline. What's the non-tender deadline? The short version is players who don't have guaranteed contracts -- those who haven't yet hit free agency through the arbitration process -- on the 40-man roster will either be tendered a contract for next season or non-tendered, which releases them from the team and sends them to free agency.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO