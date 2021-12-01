Amanza Smith Talks Christine Quinn Drama on ‘Selling Sunset’

A fresh start. Colton Underwood has found love again and this time, he’s doing things a bit differently. “I’m happy, I’m in love and I’m in a good position,” the former reality star, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his upcoming Netflix series, Coming Out Colton, confirming that his family has met his partner, Jordan C. Brown. “Everything as far as that goes has been pretty smooth. What was so cool too was, like, after the show was over, I didn’t know what was really next. I knew that I was still coming out and I still am. So there’s still things to work through right now. … The friends that I have, the support group that I have has been so helpful and impactful.”

