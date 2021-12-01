ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Health Department Holds Meeting To Discuss COVID-19 Variant Concerns

By Jordan Tidwell
news9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tulsa Health Department met Wednesday to discuss the concerns of...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing t o protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.”. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says U.S. athletes will...
SPORTS
CBS News

CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Tulsa, OK
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Omicron

Comments / 0

Community Policy