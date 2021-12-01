ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence on Indefinite Suspension from CNN

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FOpXK_0dBb186900

Chris Cuomo is speaking out for the first time since news broke his suspension from CNN is indefinite.

During his SiriusXM show, he told listeners, “It’s embarrassing, but I understand it, and I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past, and I mean it. The last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help. “

He continued, “You know this already. It hurts to even say it.”

The suspension comes after Chris was accused of trying to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to sexual harassment claims.

A CNN a spokesperson announced on Tuesday, "The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense. The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions."

"When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second."

"However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew," the spokesperson continued. "As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

Gov. Cuomo resigned in August, and has denied the allegations.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

CNN's Brian Stelter on Chris Cuomo firing: He caused 'so many headaches' for CNN, staffers were 'very unhappy'

CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter addressed the firing of its primetime anchor Chris Cuomo. The liberal network issued a statement Saturday evening announcing it had terminated Cuomo "effective immediately," coming just days after he was suspended pending a review of the damning revelations from the New York Attorney General's office about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Chris Cuomo Fired by CNN, He Speaks Out

3:11 PM PT -- Chris has responded, saying ... "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Chris Cuomo firing from CNN prompts swift reaction: 'So glad we will never see this again'

After CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the scandal-plagued liberal network on Saturday night, many on Twitter were quick to give their reaction. Cuomo was fired after “a respected law firm” conducted an internal review of his involvement in helping his brother, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his defense regarding sexual harassment allegations.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
fox40jackson.com

Cuomo brothers canceled – here's how they turned mourners' grief into rage

It was the moment that turned grief into rage in May 2020. Cuomo brothers joking around on CNN with a gigantic cotton swab. That was the tipping point. Thousands of seniors were dying in New York nursing homes, where staff could not turn away or test incoming infected patients. We were all quarantined and couldn’t have wakes or funerals for my husband’s parents after they tragically died in their long-term care facilities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Cuomo ‘Livid’ After Shock Firing by CNN

CNN fired star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after the network said “new information” emerged on the extent of his involvement with his brother’s battle against sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo is “livid” at his termination and in talks with lawyers, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Andrew Cuomo
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
TV & VIDEOS
Magic 1470AM

CNN Announcement: Chris Cuomo Has Been “Terminated”

CNN Worldwide president, Jeff Zucker said Saturday that longtime anchor Chris Cuomo has been "terminated effective immediately." The shocking announcement comes as an outside law firm retained by the network, concluded it's findings. The firm was hired to look into info on how the popular anchor allegedly helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was being accused of sexual harassment..
CELEBRITIES
Daily Voice

CNN Fires Chris Cuomo Following Investigation

Just days after he was indefinitely suspended, CNN has now fired its highest-rated anchor, Chris Cuomo, after new details emerged about the measures he took while advising his brother, disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid the sexual harassment allegations that led to his resignation.CN…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn
Daily Mail

Former ABC News producer who claims she was harassed by Chris Cuomo says CNN's internal review is 'insufficient' as ratings in the suspended host's 9pm slot spike 20% in his absence

A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Republican foes of Chris Cuomo comment on stunning suspension: 'Needs to be fired immediately'

Some of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's Republican foes had sharp words for the liberal host after he was indefinitely suspended this week by the scandal-plagued network. Cuomo was reprimanded after evidence of his extensive involvement in his brother Andrew Cuomo's political operations amid sexual harassment allegations was too much for CNN to ignore. The "Cuomo Prime Time" host used his media connections to investigate his brother's accusers and other reporters delving into the former New York governor's scandals.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Fox News

Brian Stelter torched for response to Chris Cuomo scandal: He's a CNN 'spokesperson', not a media reporter

CNN's left-wing media correspondent Brian Stelter was lambasted Thursday over his handling of the ongoing scandal plaguing his network. Before CNN announced that it was suspending Chris Cuomo over his involvement in his brother's scandals, Stelter went to bat for the embattled anchor when critics blasted him for not addressing the controversy on Monday's installment of "Cuomo Prime Time."
CELEBRITIES
leedaily.com

CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Terminated by the Network

On Saturday, CNN confirmed that anchor Chris Cuomo has been “terminated” from the network, “effective immediately.”. The network announced the termination after an outside law firm was hired to investigate details on exactly how Cuomo helped his brother, the then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo when the former governor was alleged with accusations of sexual misconduct.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Cuomo Fired From CNN “Effective Immediately”

Chris Cuomo has been terminated from CNN following an investigation into his conduct in relation to brother Andrew Cuomo when the former New York governor was being accused of sexual harassment. “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately,” CNN said in a statement. “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light,” the statement added. “Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” CNN did not...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

52K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy