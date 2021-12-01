Local libraries expecting new shipments of free at home COVID test kits after running out

Seminole County hopes to lessen the pressure on their testing sites this holiday season by handing out six packs of at-home COVID-19 test. The county's Office of Emergency Management, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, are distributing the six-packs of Binax-NOW rapid home tests at Winter Springs High School on Saturday, December 11. The school at 130 Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs will also be hosting a vaccine drive, offering appointments between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.. The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, or until supplies last. The at-home COVID=19 tests have become a hot commodity in recent weeks, with many stores sold out or offering the tests at an extreme markup. The county estimates the six-packs are worth $150 each.
Comments / 0