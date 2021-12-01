Local libraries expecting new shipments of free at home COVID test kits after running out

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire health officials announced Monday the state would be participating in a program offering residents free at-home COVID tests. But supply for the offer has already run out after “overwhelming response.” The at-home rapid and antigen tests were available in New Hampshire and Washington state through the “Say Yes! COVID Test” program. Tests will be shipped through Amazon directly to residents who were successfully able to sign up. But as of Tuesday, there are no tests available. “Thank you for your interest in Say Yes! COVID Test. We have had an overwhelming response to the initiative and have already exhausted the limited supply available for home delivery,” a message on the site says when a zip code is entered. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, meanwhile, said Monday he has been pushing the federal government to make at-home COVID testing more affordable and easily accessible.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO