Public Health

Local libraries expecting new shipments of free at home COVID test kits after running out

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 4 days ago

The Ohio Department of Health began supplying the...

fox8.com

sheridan.co.us

Free COVID-19 Testing At Home

Colorado is distributing free rapid COVID-19 over the counter self tests to people's homes. The rapid antigen test shows results in 15 minutes. Learn more about how to enroll and receive your free test:https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home.
SHERIDAN, CO
orlandoweekly.com

Seminole County handing out free at-home COVID-19 tests this week

Seminole County hopes to lessen the pressure on their testing sites this holiday season by handing out six packs of at-home COVID-19 test. The county's Office of Emergency Management, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, are distributing the six-packs of Binax-NOW rapid home tests at Winter Springs High School on Saturday, December 11. The school at 130 Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs will also be hosting a vaccine drive, offering appointments between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.. The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, or until supplies last. The at-home COVID=19 tests have become a hot commodity in recent weeks, with many stores sold out or offering the tests at an extreme markup. The county estimates the six-packs are worth $150 each.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WMDT.com

At-home COVID-19 test kits available in Somerset Co. starting Monday

WESTOVER, Md. – Starting Monday, December 6th, the Somerset County Public Libraries in Princess Anne and Crisfield will distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Starting Wednesday, December 8th, tests will be available at Ewell Library and Drum Point Market on Smith Island. The general public can request a test kit...
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
pinalcentral.com

Coolidge library handing out COVID-19 tests

COOLIDGE — With COVID-19 still surging in some states, the Coolidge Public Library has been offering since Nov. 22 antigen tests to the public in a pilot program from the Pinal County Public Health Department. The library received 36 kits of BinaxNOW antigen kits that have the capability to issue...
COOLIDGE, AZ
WJLA

Free rapid COVID-19 test kits available at Fairfax County libraries starting Friday

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pilot program that aims to improve access to free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests is expanding in Northern Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced last month that it is partnering with library systems across the Commonwealth so that people can pick up the free at-home COVID-19 tests at public libraries in their communities.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
goochlandva.us

Pamunkey Regional Library Partners with VDH to Provide COVID-19 Antigen At-Home Test Kits at No Cost

The Pamunkey Regional Library, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has begun distribution of COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home test kits at no cost. Customers can pick up a virtually-guided Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test from the library, use it in the privacy of their home and receive digital test results in 15 minutes. The program is designed to increase access to COVID-19 testing, especially among rural, remote, under-resourced communities, and other vulnerable populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Biden to Promise Free At-Home Test Kits After Omicron Arrives in U.S.

The Biden administration is reportedly set to announce plans to make rapid, at-home COVID-19 testing free for more people to help deal with the growing possibility of a winter wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The Washington Post reports that Biden will announce a long list of new pandemic measures Thursday, hours after the first confirmed U.S. infection from the new Omicron variant was recorded in San Francisco. They will reportedly include a plan to reimburse Americans covered by private health insurance when they purchase at-home COVID-19 test kits, as well as a plan to launch “family mobile vaccination clinics” where all eligible members of a family can get their first shots or boosters at the same time. “We are pulling out all the stops to get people the maximum amount of protection as we head into winter months,” an unnamed administration official told reporters Wednesday. Biden will set out more details in a speech to the National Institutes of Health later Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Health Department To Distribute Free At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits To Community Groups

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Health Department will distribute a limited number of free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits next month to community organizations across the city, the agency said Tuesday. Nonprofits, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, faith-based organizations and other groups can apply for the Abbott BinaxNOW Antigen kits if they are located in the city and mostly serve city residents. “We are excited about this opportunity to provide COVID-19 test kits to community members,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa. “We hope that by providing COVID-19 test kits to community organizations who are familiar with and embedded in our neighborhoods, we...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Boston

Free At-Home COVID Tests For New Hampshire Residents Gone After ‘Overwhelming Response’

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire health officials announced Monday the state would be participating in a program offering residents free at-home COVID tests. But supply for the offer has already run out after “overwhelming response.” The at-home rapid and antigen tests were available in New Hampshire and Washington state through the “Say Yes! COVID Test” program. Tests will be shipped through Amazon directly to residents who were successfully able to sign up. But as of Tuesday, there are no tests available. “Thank you for your interest in Say Yes! COVID Test. We have had an overwhelming response to the initiative and have already exhausted the limited supply available for home delivery,” a message on the site says when a zip code is entered. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, meanwhile, said Monday he has been pushing the federal government to make at-home COVID testing more affordable and easily accessible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Culpeper Star Exponent

Free COVID rapid tests available curbside at 3 Orange Library branches

Orange County Public Libraries has partnered with Virginia Department of Health to offer curbside pickup for up to four free COVID rapid tests per adult. A library card is not required. VDH supplies the tests requiring internet, webcam and microphone (or smartphone), and a photo ID for use. An online...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
MassLive.com

New Hampshire becomes first state to provide free at-home rapid COVID test kits to residents statewide

Residents of New Hampshire no longer have to leave their home to receive a COVID-19 rapid test. Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday announced that New Hampshire is the first state in the U.S. to participate in a statewide program that delivers free at-home COVID test kits to residents. Washington is the only other state using the program, but it’s only open to certain counties.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Evergreen

At-home COVID-19 test kits available to Whitman County residents

Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits are now available to Whitman County residents through the Say Yes! COVID Test program. The test kits are available for order on the Say Yes! COVID Test website, according to a press release on the Whitman County Public Health website. Starting Dec. 6, test kits...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

