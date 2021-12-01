Harry Connick Jr. Talks His Transformation Into Daddy Warbucks for ‘Annie Live!’

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers got a bit confused when they saw Harry Connick Jr. strolled up as Daddy Warlocks. The actor will be playing the role in NBC's version of Annie premiering this Holiday Season. But, a lot of viewers had no idea why he was out there in a full white suit on Thanksgiving. It's a bit of a bizarre show no matter what during this parade. Annie is coming later this year with a fun cast featuring Connick, Taraji P. Henson, and Celina Smith as the title character. Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinsky are aboard to direct the show. Roger Gleenblatt and Neil Meron will executive produce along with Rudzinsky. People are looking forward to seeing what this team can do with a beloved story like Annie on the network. Check out some of the funniest reactions down below:

