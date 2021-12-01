ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Omicron booster: Will we need a shot that targets the mutated variant?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4WDL_0dBb0rG200

(NEXSTAR) – With public health officials around the world bracing for the spread of omicron, will a booster shot tailored to defend against the mutated COVID variant become necessary?

The variant, discovered by South African researchers last week, prompted the World Health Organization to warn Monday that the global risk is “very high” and that extensive transmission could result in “severe consequences.”

First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says

As confirmed cases surfaced in several countries, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its guidance around COVID-19 vaccine boosters, recommending them for all adults .

On Monday, President Biden urged Americans to get fully vaccinated, adding in a tweet, “In the event — hopefully unlikely — that updated vaccinations or boosters are needed to respond to omicron, we will accelerate their development and deployment with every available tool.”

Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said over the weekend that, if necessary, the drug company could reformulate the vaccine to target omicron by early 2022.

“We should know about the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection in the next couple of weeks, but the remarkable thing about the mRNA vaccines, Moderna platform is that we can move very fast,” Burton said during an appearance on BBC’s “ Andrew Marr Show .”

North Alabama lags state in fully vaccinated residents

Despite countries scrambling to restrict travel and prepare for the worst case scenario, there is still much to be learned about how transmissible, vaccine-evasive and deadly the new variant will actually prove to be.

For that reason – and the lack of evidence that vaccines fail to protect against hospitalization and death from omicron – a targeted booster shot isn’t yet necessary to combat the mutated variant, according to Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco.

“I don’t think it will happen with omicron, but it is a good model for something that might happen in the future,” said Dr. Chin-Hong about the COVID-19 vaccine code, which can easily be updated against other threats. “We’ve seen lots of things that look scary in biology, but when it comes out on the playing field and interacts with real humans it doesn’t look quite as bad.”

While still early, initial reports out of South Africa have documented “unusual but mild” symptoms . In a FOX News report , Dr. Angelique Coetzee, who is a board member of the South African Medical Association, said she first noticed unusual symptoms on Nov. 18.

“It presents mild disease with symptoms being sore muscles and tiredness for a day or two not feeling well,” Coetzee said. “So far, we have detected that those infected do not suffer the loss of taste or smell. They might have a slight cough.”

While omicron doesn’t yet deserve a specialty booster rollout, according to Dr. Chin-Hong, there are variant characteristics that might warrant one.

“If there’s a situation where you’re seeing boosted people come into the hospital with omicron, that would be a scary situation,” he said.

Chin-Hong said Tuesday he was “100-percent” certain that omicron was already in the United States. On Wednesday, health officials confirmed that the first documented case was detected in California .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Moderna booster shots and omicron: New guidance, programs, stats to know today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. 100 million people in the US are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot from Moderna of Pfizer, as the omicron variant continues to spread across the US (it's now been detected in at least 12 states, from Hawaii to New York). As a result, the US is doubling down on COVID vaccine efforts, including getting booster shots in arms. (President Joe Biden's campaign also includes "free" at-home COVID-19 test kits and stricter travel rules for international travelers.)
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Burton
Washington Post

Many vaccines offer protection as boosters; Pfizer and Moderna may work best, study says

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Many vaccination and booster shot combinations appear to increase people’s protection against the coronavirus, but Pfizer’s and Moderna’s shots — both based on mRNA technology — may work best, according to a new study. The results lend weight to “mix-and-match” booster shots, which the United States’ top public health official endorsed this fall.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

We don’t need universal booster shots. We need to reach the unvaccinated.

Many people are cheering the decision by the Food and Drug Administration, on Nov. 19, to authorize the use of coronavirus vaccine boosters for all adults 18 and over — a move that built on the earlier authorization of them for people over 65, those with underlying health issues and front-line workers. Commentators are hailing boosters as a key tool for getting the pandemic under control, and many public health experts are urging all American adults to get them.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Boosters#North Alabama#Covid#South African#Americans#Moderna Platform#The University Of Ca
Washington Post

Most coronavirus vaccines work as boosters, with higher antibody levels from Pfizer and Moderna, study finds

LONDON — Most vaccines are safe to use as boosters and give people more immunity against the coronavirus, according to a new study of seven of them. The mRNA vaccines by pharmaceutical giants Pfizer, with partner BioNTech, and Moderna appeared to give the highest boost of antibodies 28 days after the extra dose, though other vaccines in the study may take more time to build up better immunity.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Scientific American

Heavily Mutated Omicron Variant Puts Scientists on Alert

Researchers in South Africa are racing to track the concerning rise of a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The variant harbours a large number of the mutations found in other variants, including Delta, and it seems to be spreading quickly across South Africa. A top priority...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Vaccines
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
SCIENCE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy