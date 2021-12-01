ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Gov. Beshear reports 3,312 new COVID cases, 44 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 /WKYT) – Gov. Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Beshear reported 3,312 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 789,225 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 8.56% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 845 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 44 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 10,987.

There are currently 948 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 249 in the ICU, and 123 on a ventilator.

