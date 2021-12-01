Gov. Beshear reports 3,312 new COVID cases, 44 deaths
FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 /WKYT) – Gov. Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear reported 3,312 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 789,225 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 8.56% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 845 are in kids 18 or younger.‘Seems to be outcompeting delta’: Doctor explains concerns behind omicron, what we should expect
There were 44 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 10,987.
There are currently 948 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 249 in the ICU, and 123 on a ventilator.Read more of the latest Kentucky news Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.
Comments / 0