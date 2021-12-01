Recap: Okta Q3 Earnings

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 3.59% to $317.87 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.93% to 15,225.15 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $66.46 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO