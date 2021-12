The Fulton County Health Center reported an influx of patients over the last two months and, according to a message to the community, expect it to be worse in December. From Oct. 3 to Nov. 27, Fulton County Health Center (FCHC) had 56 COVID positive admissions. That number does not include those who came through the emergency room and transferred to other hospitals due to lack of beds or conditions that require treatment FCHC doesn’t provide.

