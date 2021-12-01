ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices

By Stephen Nellis
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZE5p_0dBazUEA00

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) on Wednesday released a new chip designed for gaming-specific handheld devices offering 5G connectivity, a potential new mobile platform for video gamers offering more flexibility to play streaming games on the go.

The San Diego-based firm said it has partnered with gaming hardware company Razer Inc (5RZ.F) to create an initial test device for game makers.

Qualcomm is the world's biggest supplier of chips for smartphones, which have become a key platform for video games, which in turn are one of the biggest revenue generators in mobile app stores.

With its "G3x Gen 1" chip announced on Wednesday, Qualcomm envisions handheld devices that have a touch screen similar to a smartphone, but also physical controls like a gaming console controller and much longer battery life while playing graphics-intensive games.

The most popular similar device on today's market is the Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) Switch, but that device does not feature cellular data connectivity, instead relying on a WiFi connection.

Qualcomm powered devices would have 5G connectivity to stream games directly from cloud gaming providers like Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) when WiFi isn't available. The devices would also have bigger batteries to take advantage of Qualcomm's graphics processing capabilities, which often aren't fully exploited on phones because it would hurt battery life.

"The big thing about the phone is it's always going to fit in your pocket. There are a lot of compromises that go into a phone for the use cases that are not gaming," Micah Knapp, senior director of product management at Qualcomm, told Reuters in an interview. "So what happens if you build a device that's just for gaming?"

Qualcomm said it has partnered with Razer, a maker of gaming PCs and laptops, to create an initial "developer kit" that game makers can use to start writing software. Qualcomm did not give a time frame for when commercial devices for consumers might appear.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Qualcomm drops its own name from new chips in favor of ‘Snapdragon’ alone

“Snapdragon” has been synonymous with high-end smartphones for several years. People may not really know what chip their phone runs on, or what the numbers mean, but they likely know that it’s powered by a Snapdragon. Qualcomm, which makes the expansive range of chipsets, is acknowledging the strength of the brand with a shift in the product line. Moving forward, the company is dropping its own name from the chips to let “Snapdragon” stand alone.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Say goodbye to Qualcomm Snapdragon — 'new era' of chips coming in 2021

Qualcomm confirms it will drop its own name on Snapdragon platforms to make way for a "new era" of standalone product branding. Say goodbye to triple-digit smartphone chips and hello to “fireball” logos. The San Diego semiconductor giant announced a number of new changes coming in 2021, including separating its...
CELL PHONES
wtaq.com

Qualcomm leans into cameras, gaming with new flagship smartphone chip

(Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday released its new top-tier smartphone chip aimed at premium-priced Android phones with features like sharper photos and graphics than handsets using chips from rivals. The San Diego, California-based company is the biggest supplier of the chips at the heart of many Android phones, competing...
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Razer's Qualcomm-powered handheld dev kit leaked in blurry slides

The big picture: Qualcomm has commissioned Razer to build a developer kit based on its upcoming Snapdragon G3x platform. Unfortunately, the slides don't provide conclusive evidence as to exactly what we are dealing with, but Qualcomm is expected to supply some answers later today. In the slides VideoCardz acquired, the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handheld#Video Game#Smartphone#Qualcomm Inc#Razer Inc#The Nintendo Co Ltd#Wifi
Reuters

Atomera aims to boost power chip production with new tech

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Atomera Inc (ATOM.O) on Tuesday said it has come up with a new technology that could boost the production output of power-management semiconductors, a category of chip found in nearly every electronic device that has been in short supply globally. Los Gatos, California-based Atomera develops methods...
ENGINEERING
PCGamesN

Razer and Qualcomm’s handheld looks like a Wii U and Gizmondo hybrid

Cloud gaming is all the rage these days, with the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming (formerly project xCloud) facilitating bringing sharp and responsive gaming experiences on Microsoft Edge compatible devices. There’s no doubt that some gamers will use the upcoming Steam Deck for streaming too, but a new dev kit leak suggests Razer could be conjuring up a new Snapdragon-powered stream machine in collaboration with Qualcomm.
VIDEO GAMES
geekspin

Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 will create new handheld gaming form-factors

A surprise announcement was made at this year’s Snapdragon Tech Summit. In addition to the expected news of new flagship mobile and PC processors, Qualcomm announced a brand-new platform for its newly introduced gaming series — the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 gaming platform. According to Qualcomm’s CEO, Cristiano Amon, “The...
TECHNOLOGY
theregister.com

Qualcomm makes its own mobile gaming rig, hypes new Windows 11 chips

Snapdragon Tech Summit Qualcomm needs just one word to take on the mighty in the gaming and PC markets: 5G. Qualy has created a new handheld gaming console and introduced new Windows PC chips as it unloads 5G on every imaginable device. The new handheld rig, called G3x Handheld Developer...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
TechCrunch

Qualcomm’s new mobile flagship, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, arrives on devices this year

As promised, the latest version of the SoCal chip giant’s flagship SoC arrives with a rebrand — one that’s going to take some getting used to. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue like, say 888, but no one said chip nomenclatures were going to be easy. What’s more, the new silicon is arriving soon, with the first devices expected before the year’s up — giving handset makers more or less exactly four weeks to get them out the door.
CELL PHONES
Seekingalpha.com

Qualcomm unveils new high-end smartphone chip for premium Android phones

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday unveiled its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip to give high-end Android (NASDAQ:GOOGL) smartphones clearer photos and graphics in an effort to boost its offerings amid steep competition, Reuters reports. Qualcomm (QCOM) shares are up 1.3% in Wednesday's premarket trading to $182.90. San Diego-based Qualcomm (QCOM)...
CELL PHONES
techeblog.com

Razer’s Handheld Game Console Powered by Qualcomm’s New Snapdragon G3x Processor Leaks Ahead of Reveal

Valve’s Steam Deck is coming sooner than later, and it’s only logical for a few competitors to pop up, especially from Razer. This new handheld game console will allegedly be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon G3x SoC and feature a large 120Hz HDR OLED screen, along with a 6000mAh battery. Read more for additional pictures and information.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Qualcomm Announces New Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Platform With A Razer Dev Kit Device

Qualcomm and Razer have teamed up to bring the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform to a handheld dev kit that is designed by the prestigious peripheral brand. The purpose-built platform from Qualcomm allows gamers to play all of their favourite games in one neat spot. Razer has teamed up with the technology company to deliver a brand-new dev kit that allows development of titles utilizing this innovative platform seamlessly.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Qualcomm takes the fight to Intel with new 5nm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 ARM chip

Qualcomm has introduced two new SoCs for Always-On, Always-Connected PCs. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is the first 5nm compute platform for notebooks. Qualcomm is also extending 5G across ecosystems with the mid-tier Snapdragon 7c Gen 3 platform. Qualcomm has unveiled the world's first 5nm chip designed for Windows PCs...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Qualcomm’s new PC chips are good, but they still can’t match Apple’s M1

Can the new Snapdragon chip for laptops compete against Intel and Apple's best?. On day two of the 2021 Snapdragon Tech Summit, Qualcomm unveiled a new set of Arm-based SoCs destined for laptops and detachable computers. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is the company’s new high-end offering, while the Snapdragon 7c Plus Gen 3 is aimed squarely at the entry-level segment. Devices with these chips are expected to arrive sometime in the first half of 2022.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 aims to create faster Arm PCs

After announcing its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip on Tuesday, Qualcomm on Wednesday turned its focus to PCs, introducing two chips: a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor designed for Windows machines and a 7c+ chip for affordable Windows and Chromebook computers. With the 8cx, the company touts that its...
COMPUTERS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Qualcomm Jumps Into Hot Gaming Market With New Chip for Portable Game Consoles

Qualcomm introduced a new microchip on Wednesday for handheld gaming consoles. The chip, called Snapdragon G3x, will debut in a portable device made by Razer with a 6.65-inch screen and a built-in controller that resembles a Nintendo Switch. Qualcomm is the biggest supplier of chips at the heart of Android...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Qualcomm's new 7c+ Gen3 chip is bringing 5G to Chromebooks

Qualcomm’s second day here at the Snapdragon Summit has just introduced two new products for the growing ARM compute market — that’s “computers,” for us normies (as in, laptops). We’ve got a pair of chipsets to look forward to, bound for things like future Chromebooks and ARM Windows devices with 5G in tow. The company is frustratingly light on some of the technical details, but say hello to the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 and 8cx Gen 3.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Razer launches handheld dev kit with brand new Snapdragon G3x chip

The rapid development in mobile phone technologies have been unlocking new products in all sorts of categories for a couple of decades. People are now so used to iPads that we don’t accept crappy airline check-in kiosks anymore. We’re so used to excellent battery life and high-speed internet, that anything that falls short of it sparks impatience and frustration. Relatively affordable consumer-grade quadcopter drones only became possible when accelerometers and processors became cheap enough for consumer electronics tinkerers to take existing components and put them together in new and interesting ways.
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

Qualcomm’s New Snapdragon Chip Aims to Defeat Cops and Robbers

A report from PCMag today discusses Qualcomm’s latest chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It has anti-spoofing technology to protect against Stingrays. Spoof cell sites can now be run on small, widely available boxes that pass bad data and phishing messages, Qualcomm said at its Snapdragon Summit today. Otherwise known as “Stingrays,” these faux cells can be run by criminals, law enforcement, or security agencies to collect your personal data without your permission.
ELECTRONICS
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy