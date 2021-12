While we didn't get any snow here, parts of Minnesota saw nearly a foot of snow over the weekend, much to the delight of this otter. Southeast Minnesota was skipped during the most recent winter storm, with much of the snow falling north of our neck of the woods. Even the Twin Cities metro saw a few inches of snow, while all we've been treated to here in the Rochester area is gusty winds and below-zero windchills.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO