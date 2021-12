Now that Ford has taken the covers off the new-generation Ranger pickup in its more basic specifications, attention will inevitably turn to the high-performance Ranger Raptor. As was the case with the Bronco as well as the yet-to-be-revealed Bronco Raptor, we expect Ford's teaser campaign for the Ranger Raptor to be a drawn-out process with tiny bits of information revealed sporadically. At least, that's based on the blink-and-you'll-miss-it teaser link shared by the Blue Oval. Shared right at the very end of the Ranger's reveal stream a QR code takes you to a hidden page on Ford Australia's website with the teaser.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO