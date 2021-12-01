ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Walmart extends COVID-leave policy until March 2022

By Gary Gilbert
KTAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced that the company will extend its COVID-leave through March 31, 2022. According to a press release, the policy provides up to two weeks of paid time off if an...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
HEALTH INSURANCE
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

U.S. drugstores nationwide squeezed by COVID-19 vaccine demand, staff shortages

A rush of vaccine-seeking customers and staff shortages are squeezing drugstores around the U.S., leading to frazzled workers and temporary pharmacy closures. Drugstores are normally busy this time of year with flu shots and other vaccines, but now pharmacists are doling out a growing number of COVID-19 shots and giving coronavirus tests. The push for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
nprillinois.org

Unvaccinated COVID patients can’t be denied insurance coverage for hospitalizations as one Dem lawmaker wants, but employers, including Ill., have other options

The majority of private health insurers in the U.S. have stopped voluntarily waiving deductibles and co-pays related to COVID-19 hospitalizations as vaccines have been widely available for more than half the year, and some private employers are charging unvaccinated workers more for health insurance. But State Rep. Jonathan Carroll (D-Northbrook)...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Food Drink#Resources For Living
bobcutmag.com

Walmart Vacuum Return Policy

Walmart Inc., (formerly known as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational company that has found its place in the fortune 500. Walmart has been for decades’ consumers’ dearest place to shop for any item whether is it categorized as a necessity or a luxury, Walmart has always been a paramount place to fall upon. Walmart is known for its supercentre (also known as hypermarkets) as the name speaks for itself, it is a retail store whose inventory fulfils every want of a customer under a single roof. Operating in approximately 24 countries in 48 different names, Walmart not only provides standard quality products but at a very slashed price which acts as a prime factor in luring customers for the fulfilment of their day-to-day needs. Read more Walmart Vacuum Return Policy.
RETAIL
Time Out Global

SingapoRediscovers vouchers scheme extended till March 31

Brilliant news for those who have yet to use their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRVs). Eligible attractions, hotels, tours and experiences can now be enjoyed all the way until March 31, 2022, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced yesterday. There's just one little catch – you have to make your bookings by the end of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
WRAL News

Biden to extend transportation mask mandate through March

CNN — The Biden administration will extend existing requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, buses, trains and boats, as well as in airports and other transportation hubs, through March to address concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant. In August, the Transportation Security Administration extended its US federal transportation...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox17

TSA extending mask requirement through March 18

The Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday that masks would continue to be required on all transportation modes through mid-March. On its website, the agency said the mandate would be in place through Sept. 18. Masks will continue to be required at "airports, onboard commercial aircraft, over-the-road buses, and on a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTAL

Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant

U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN’s “State of...
U.S. POLITICS
cityofgadsden.com

Public transportation mask requirements extended until March 2022

Gadsden Transportation Service (DART and trolley) will require masks through March 18, 2022. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, through March 18, 2022. TSA’s initial face mask requirement went into effect on February 1, 2021 with an expiration date...
GADSDEN, AL
natlawreview.com

D.C. Enacts Paid COVID-19 Vaccine Leave and Extends Public Health Emergency Leave Under DC FMLA

On November 18, 2021, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the “COVID Vaccination Leave Emergency Amendment Act of 2021” (the “Act”). The Act applies to nearly all private employers with employees in the District. The Act (1) establishes new paid COVID-19 vaccine leave requirements and (2) extends the public health emergency leave available under the DC Family Medical Leave Act (“DCFMLA”), which expired November 5, 2021. The Act will remain in effect until February 16, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pymnts

Walmart CFO to Leave Company in 2023

Walmart Inc. on Monday (Nov. 29) announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs will leave the company in January 2023 after 22 years, staying on to help the transition to his successor before moving on to “opportunities in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors.”. Biggs will...
BUSINESS
Crain's Detroit Business

Why Ford is pushing back return-to-office plans until March

Ford Motor Co. is again delaying its return-to-office plans amid the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The automaker most recently planned to bring back salaried employees with a new hybrid work model beginning in January. The company told employees Monday that it will begin phasing in certain groups of salaried workers in February, with the bulk of the workforce not returning until March.
BUSINESS
KTAL

First probable Omicron variant case reported in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting its first probable case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Louisiana. The case was reported to be someone in the Greater New Orleans area who recently traveled within the U.S. “We now know Omicron is here...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy