Boba Fett Reintroduces Himself in New Disney Plus Teaser. “I am Boba Fett.” Duh. The galaxy’s most recognizable bounty hunter may have returned, but it seems some folks still don’t know his name. That’s clearly about to change, as the newly released The Book of Boba Fett teaser reiterates. In footage old and new, the veteran Star Wars character played by Temuera Morrison takes the throne of Jabba’s crime syndicate. But holding on to that seat will prove a lot harder than taking it in the first place.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO