Beckley, WV

Local craft fair to benefit Toys for Tots

By Izzy Post
 4 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– There’s an upcoming craft fair you should put on your calendars, as the proceeds benefit a good cause!

A craft fair is happening at the Plaza Mall in Beckley on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 10-4. The fair will showcase around 30 crafters and vendors from around the area and all the proceeds will go to Toys for Tots.

Many crafters are excited to get out and showcase their work after now being able to last holiday season.  Event organizer Kim Smith said she wanted a way to give back to her community and showcase artists in the area.

“There’s not enough, in my opinion, in the Beckley area to promote small businesses,” Smith said. “I’m going to do my best to to help promote those businesses and help shed a positive light on them and benefit a good cause in the process.”

The event will feature knit items, homemade jewelry, fresh teas, bake sale items, and more.

