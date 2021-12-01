ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: A Neapolitan rhapsody in 'The Hand of God'

By JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer, JAKE COYLE
Huron Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaolo Sorrentino's films can be overwrought, grotesque and uneven but they are rarely not alive. His latest, “The Hand of God,” is a catalog of wonders — of miracles both banal and eternal. The glittering night vista of the Naples harbor. The soft thump of a motorboat across the water. The...

www.michigansthumb.com

theface.com

Inside THE FACE Film Society’s The Hand of God screening

On a cold winter evening, there’s nothing better than a cinema trip to escape to a different world – particularly if said world includes the idyllic vistas of Naples, Italy. Lucky, then, that Naples happens to be the place where all the action takes place in Paolo Sorrentino​’s new, semi-autobiographical...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Summit of the Gods’ (‘Le Sommet des Dieux’): Film Review

The beauty of The Summit of the Gods, a breathtaking animated feature about a photojournalist’s mission to crack a Mount Everest mystery, is achieved through its less profound moments. Like the close shot of a brooding character leaning over a bridge drinking from a glistening beer bottle. Or one of a nondescript hand depositing a beige envelope into a fire-red mailbox with the dim yellows and greens of a near slumbering city in the backdrop. Backed by a stirring score (composed by Amin Bouhafa), these junctures enliven a film that perfectly captures the delirious pull of pursuing a singular vision. Directed...
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: In ‘The Hand of God,’ director Paolo Sorrentino stumbles through a personal tragedy

Despite more than a few strong scenes, “The Hand of God” ultimately fails as a movie. But it fails for an interesting reason. To state it briefly, Paolo Sorrentino had something horrible happen to his family when he was a teen. It was the kind of thing that’s impossible to forget or fully reconcile. The kind of thing that would make anyone want to become an artist just to express their anguish. But Sorrentino has not figured out a way to incorporate that event into a movie.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Hand of God review: Paolo Sorrentino’s autobiographical drama dazzles as much as it confounds

Dir: Paolo Sorrentino. Starring: Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Luisa Ranieri, Marlon Joubert, Betti Pedrazzi. 15, 130 minutes.Something seems to happen when filmmakers hit 50. Many start to look inward or try to excavate how their life’s work came to be. They loosely recreate the experiences that came to define them, making movies that chart their own origins – Federico Fellini’s Amarcord, Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory, Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir. They film their younger and often prettier proxies gazing up at the cinema screen, their futures slowly coming into view. The Hand of God is Paolo Sorrentino’s...
MOVIES
kmuw.org

'The Hand of God' explores the duality of the beautiful and the hideous

As The Hand of God begins, a woman stands by a street in Naples when a fancy car rolls up, the window rolls down, and a striking man tells her he knows her name and also that she’s been struggling to have children. The man claims to be San Gennaro, the patron saint of Naples who died in the 4th century, and he says if she comes with him he will cure her troubles. She accepts, partly because he knows more about her intimate details than any person could know, but even more so because there’s something thoroughly bewitching about him. He takes her to a secluded location where they meet The Little Monk, another figure from Neapolitan religious folklore, and San Gennaro tells her to lean down and kiss The Little Monk’s head. She does, and at that moment, the saint grabs her rear end, telling her now the ritual is complete and she and her husband will be able to conceive.
RELIGION
flickeringmyth.com

Blu-ray Review – Free Hand For a Tough Cop (1976)

Free Hand For a Tough Cop, 1976. Directed by Umberto Lenzi. Starring Tomas Milian, Henry Silva, Claudio Cassinelli, Nicoletta Machiavelli, and Dana Ghia. A cop recruits a criminal and his cohorts to help track down a violent crime lord who has kidnapped the ill daughter of a rich family. When...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Flee,’ ‘Wolf,’ ‘Hand Of God,’ ‘Benedetta’, Arthur Ashe Doc, Jeffrey Epstein Horror Satire Open Eclectic Arthouse Weekend – Specialty Box Office

The arthouse is awash with well reviewed new offerings from Danish animated doc Flee to Paulo Sorrentino’s Hand of God to IFC’s Benedetta heading into awards season and amid a paucity of new wide releases. The first weekend of December following the five-day Thanksgiving frame is notoriously slow at the box office, but also a time when arthouse can breaks through. The weekend also brings a small but growing foothold Stateside for the new Omicron variant. How widespread and infectious it is, severity of illness and response to vaccines are still unclear. Exhibitors of all sizes are watching closely. If the brisk...
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘The Pit’ Review: A Heavy and Heavy-Handed Coming-of-Age Tale

In the dark coming-of-age tale “The Pit,” narrow-minded rural Latvia seems as full of lurid secrets as Peyton Place, as well as being a locale where everyone has their nose in everyone else’s business. Marking the feature debut of writer-director Dace Pūce (who co-wrote with Monta Gagane and Pēteris Rozītis), it’s adapted from three stories by Latvian literary prize-winner Jana Egle. The action unfolds through the watchful eyes of an emotionally wounded boy stuck with his strict grandmother, but the film’s odd tone, incompletely developed characters and uneven performances fail to match the poignancy of its source. Named as Latvia’s submission for best international film, “The Pit” will premiere Stateside on Dec. 17 via streaming service Film Movement Plus.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Scott Updates His Projections as Race Enters December

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) The Power of the Dog...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Voir’: TV Review

One of Netflix’s most popular shows that I would never consider reviewing — because what would possibly be the point? — is The Movies That Made Us. As befits its status as a spin-off from The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us is fueled by populist nostalgia instead of cinematic rigor, intended to make you happy about things you (and everybody else) already loved rather than force any examination or introspection about the medium. Occupying the vast middle ground between The Movies That Made Us and an ultra-meticulous or ultra-intellectual cinematic essay like Thom Andersen’s Los Angeles Plays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
