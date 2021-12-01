Review: A Neapolitan rhapsody in 'The Hand of God'

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Rika and Hanyuu finish their fights, and Rika and Satako go their separate ways. Here we are at the finale and it can’t wait more than a couple minutes to remind us that Satako is somehow sympathetic in her horrific actions, if not totally morally justified, and that the only solution to this is for Rika to continue bending over backwards to keep her around instead of the more obvious and healthy solution of wiping her off the face of existence with that special sword. No matter what this show is trying to say about how Satako is just another victim in all of this, the reality is that she’s become a threat to everyone else that should be either locked away or vanquished entirely, but I guess we won’t be getting that kind of ending. Nor are we getting any proper resolution with Eua, who is just suddenly beaten by Hanyuu “finding a miracle”, AKA summoning the power of plot convenience to finally end their weird and vague battle. No clear explanation for where she came from or why she hates Hanyuu, no real punishment for enabling Satako into all of this in the first place. But no no no, the real issue is that Satako doesn’t like to study, that’s the actual problem and not…any of the awful crimes and acts of violence she directly caused.

