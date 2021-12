Marvel is currently in its phase 4 with several movies and TV series being released. Shows like WandaVision and Loki have done well on Disney+, and now we have new episodes of Hawkeye to watch every week. And, Marvel has been cranking out the movies as well, with Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals. The next movie to be released is Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17th. However, this will not be the last time we see Tom Holland as Spider-Man!

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO