Animals

Take steps to help feral cats this winter

By Dear Tabby
theleadernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have several feral cats that we care for in our neighborhood. With the weather getting colder, I worry about their comfort and safety. What can we do to help them stay as warm and healthy as possible this winter?. Worried about Feral Friends in Forest West. Dear Worried,....

www.theleadernews.com

Suz Henrich
6d ago

Feral cats are cats that have had no contact with people many so called feral cats are abandoned cats or lost cats so if your feral cats are friendly they much have had a owner. Many people think incorrectly that since cats are good hunters they will survive living outdoors . No cats are not wildlife like a squirrel that lives only a few years and outdoor cats that aren’t getting food and water from people will not have a long life either.

wakeupworld
6d ago

I buy a large bag of cat food every month and feed who ever shows up (including a lame raccoon several cats and a few others.) it takes time but even feral kats respond to kindness

Sally Anderson
6d ago

A large styrofoam cooler with two holes cut into it makes a GREAT place for them to get out of the wind and snow! A couple of old towels is good for bedding. We heated ours with an old pet bed heater.

